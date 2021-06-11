$160.34 Million in Sales Expected for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will report $160.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.41 million and the lowest is $159.21 million. CoreSite Realty posted sales of $150.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year sales of $648.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $645.10 million to $653.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $695.78 million, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $706.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

COR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.44.

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,539. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $217,578.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,568.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,261. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

COR traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 92.66%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

