1,500 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Purchased by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $146.82 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $149.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

