129,816 Shares in Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 129,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Mason Industrial Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,981,000. Institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MIT opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73. Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

