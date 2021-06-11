1,284,391 Shares in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Purchased by Long Pond Capital LP

Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,284,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,151,000. GDS makes up 3.6% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 597.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.63. The company had a trading volume of 38,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,429. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of -96.18 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.37.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

