12,801 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LVS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 145,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,711 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $320,284,000 after purchasing an additional 757,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $55.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.44. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

