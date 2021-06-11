124,686 Shares in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Purchased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 124,686 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,573,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,688,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,930,000 after buying an additional 202,323 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,548,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,497,000 after buying an additional 218,203 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,262,000 after buying an additional 631,541 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Cogent Communications by 2.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 781,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,737,000 after purchasing an additional 19,308 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 24.2% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 624,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,956,000 after purchasing an additional 121,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.34. 1,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 225.83 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.31. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 410.53%.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $373,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,858.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $36,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,482 shares of company stock worth $1,087,606. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

