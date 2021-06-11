11,232 Shares in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,232 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Reliant Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 52,106 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBNC. Stephens began coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of RBNC opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.88. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

