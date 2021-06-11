10,803 Shares in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,803 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BZH. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 222.7% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 24,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.13. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $549.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.80 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,011 shares of company stock worth $505,764. 7.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

