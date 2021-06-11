$1.63 EPS Expected for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.72. Amedisys posted earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMED. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.00.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,248. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,951 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Amedisys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,639 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $255.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.63. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $165.42 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

