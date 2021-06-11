$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.70 billion. Las Vegas Sands posted sales of $98.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,389.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year sales of $7.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.09 billion to $11.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 38.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $55.63. 2,811,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,216,273. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.44. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

