$1.43 EPS Expected for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Timken’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.48. The Timken posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Timken will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

NYSE TKR opened at $85.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.79. The Timken has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $92.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 36,975 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $3,148,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,388 shares in the company, valued at $26,937,274.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $2,995,461.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,190,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Timken by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,137,000 after purchasing an additional 478,718 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,333,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,373,000 after acquiring an additional 112,778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 223.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,045 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,926,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,362,000 after acquiring an additional 483,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,218,000 after acquiring an additional 306,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

