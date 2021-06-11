$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will post $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.00. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.08. The company had a trading volume of 30,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,310. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $97.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,731,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,177 shares of company stock worth $28,278,866. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

