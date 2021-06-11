$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $0.58. Choice Hotels International reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 553.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHH shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total value of $295,676.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,652.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 5,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $623,983.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,371.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,857 shares of company stock worth $7,988,493. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 57.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHH stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,206. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $75.04 and a 12 month high of $123.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

