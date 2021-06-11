$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.73. Power Integrations reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 127.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

POWI stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.72. 199,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,854. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $50.34 and a 12 month high of $99.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $127,537.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $1,793,684 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

