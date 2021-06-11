-$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to report earnings per share of ($0.73) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Travere Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($2.00). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. The company had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet cut Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,218,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,289 shares of company stock valued at $888,525. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,667,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,608,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,155,000 after buying an additional 987,126 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,561 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TVTX traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $15.07. 41,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,672. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $911.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

