$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.48. Gildan Activewear posted earnings per share of ($0.99) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 153.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.

GIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,944. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.72. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -253.64, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $38.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $1,556,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 461,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after buying an additional 111,130 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $2,295,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 141,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

