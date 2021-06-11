$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The Gap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. The Gap posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 820%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Gap will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Gap.

Get The Gap alerts:

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.51) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Gap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.53.

NYSE GPS traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.15. The stock had a trading volume of 772,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,031,013. The Gap has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.74%.

In other news, EVP Sheila Peters sold 2,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $96,752.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,817.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 6,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $216,708.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,451.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 564,685 shares of company stock worth $18,134,242 in the last 90 days. 41.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in The Gap by 2,155.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gap in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in The Gap during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Gap in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in The Gap during the first quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Gap (GPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.