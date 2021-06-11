-$0.23 EPS Expected for RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RYB Education’s earnings. RYB Education posted earnings of ($0.93) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RYB Education will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RYB Education.

Get RYB Education alerts:

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.44. RYB Education had a negative net margin of 33.98% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:RYB traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,723. The company has a market cap of $113.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.04. RYB Education has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $5.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RYB Education by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in RYB Education during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RYB Education during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RYB Education during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in RYB Education by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RYB Education (RYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RYB Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYB Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.