-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). 2U posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

NASDAQ:TWOU traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 24,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,142. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.98. 2U has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 109.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of 2U by 133.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

