$0.11 EPS Expected for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.00. Extended Stay America posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 375%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $259.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.07 million. Extended Stay America had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 1.99%.

STAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Macquarie cut Extended Stay America to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Extended Stay America to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Extended Stay America to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of STAY opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $20.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 169.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.88.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

