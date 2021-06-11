$0.09 EPS Expected for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AG shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth about $46,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 54.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 77.0% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 8,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 73.40 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.74. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $24.01.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.0045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

