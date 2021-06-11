-$0.07 EPS Expected for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Lion Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lion Electric will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Lion Electric.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LEV shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares set a $20.00 price target on shares of The Lion Electric and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of NYSE LEV traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.71. 70,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,685. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.48. The Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $35.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It creates, designs, and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks, and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit, and mass transit segments. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

