Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 420 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a CHF 420 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZURN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 410 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group set a CHF 400 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 430 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 415.90.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

