Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 415.90.

ZURN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 430 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 441 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 420 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.