Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZURVY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZURVY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.54. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $44.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

