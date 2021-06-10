Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Shares Down 4.3%

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY)’s stock price traded down 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.02. 994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY)

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services segments.

