ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) & The Competition Critical Contrast

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI) is one of 318 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ZoomInfo Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.7% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZoomInfo Technologies $476.20 million -$9.10 million -26.87 ZoomInfo Technologies Competitors $1.90 billion $320.23 million 51.33

ZoomInfo Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ZoomInfo Technologies. ZoomInfo Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ZoomInfo Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZoomInfo Technologies 0 4 15 0 2.79 ZoomInfo Technologies Competitors 2160 11319 21160 606 2.57

ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $61.05, indicating a potential upside of 36.03%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 15.13%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZoomInfo Technologies 2.50% 4.65% 1.84% ZoomInfo Technologies Competitors -39.81% -62.75% -3.61%

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

