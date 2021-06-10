ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Stock Price Down 7%

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) shares fell 7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.04. 52,607 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,341,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZIOP. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.
The stock has a market capitalization of $640.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.23.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 46.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter worth $27,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZIOP)
ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.
See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.