ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Stock Price Down 7%

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) shares fell 7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.04. 52,607 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,341,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZIOP. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $640.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.23.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 46.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter worth $27,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

