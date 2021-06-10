Zen Protocol (ZP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $198.00

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 28.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $198.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0635 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 21% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

