Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NGLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.06. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

