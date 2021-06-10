Zacks Investment Research Lowers Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trevena has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of TRVN opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Trevena has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $323.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.46.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

