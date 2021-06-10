Zacks Investment Research Lowers IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBEX currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.38.

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $19.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. IBEX has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $365.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.36.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IBEX will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

