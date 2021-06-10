Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VRRM. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verra Mobility from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 1.7% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 109,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

