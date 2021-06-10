Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ LRMR opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a market cap of $126.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.68. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 859.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 316,901 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 229,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 106,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.