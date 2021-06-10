Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) to Hold

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 648,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,818. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.69. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $40.39.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 27,870 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 733,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,831,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

