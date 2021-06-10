Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) to Hold

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE:BBAR remained flat at $$4.12 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 535,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,058. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $5.09.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $365.82 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

