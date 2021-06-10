Zacks Investment Research Comments on Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesapeake Financial Shares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research analyst A. Heffron forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Chesapeake Financial Shares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPKF opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $125.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers mortgage loans, single-family residential and residential construction loans, and consumer loans; and commercial loans, including owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans.

