Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Marker Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marker Therapeutics.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRKR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRKR remained flat at $$3.21 during midday trading on Friday. 10,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,313. Marker Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, Director John Robert Wilson bought 1,714,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $2,999,998.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,799,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,648,862.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter L. Hoang bought 142,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $249,999.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,142,855 shares of company stock valued at $14,249,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRKR. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 114.3% during the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,714,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after buying an additional 5,714,285 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,053,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,209,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 988.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 201,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 103,194 shares in the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

See Also: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marker Therapeutics (MRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.