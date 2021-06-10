Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. Dyadic International reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dyadic International.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 595.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ DYAI opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85. Dyadic International has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $508,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 76,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $285,545.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 275,349 shares of company stock worth $1,053,105. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Dyadic International by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dyadic International by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dyadic International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dyadic International by 12.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in Dyadic International by 24.7% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. 19.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dyadic International (DYAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.