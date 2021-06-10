Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to post sales of $242.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $243.60 million and the lowest is $241.50 million. Abiomed reported sales of $164.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $348.33.

ABMD traded up $4.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.82. 225,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.70. Abiomed has a 12 month low of $234.00 and a 12 month high of $387.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth about $1,352,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

