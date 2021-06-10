Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.47. Tempur Sealy International posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 247.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,575,176. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,964,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,207,000 after acquiring an additional 771,455 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,361,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,886,000 after purchasing an additional 399,271 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $38.43. 2,204,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,786. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.