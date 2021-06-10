Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Smartsheet posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

SMAR opened at $61.90 on Monday. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.22.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,013.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,667,700.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $992,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,815.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,394 shares of company stock worth $12,357,101 in the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

