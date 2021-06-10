Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.43 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to post sales of $4.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.16 billion and the highest is $4.54 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $2.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year sales of $17.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.85 billion to $18.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.19 billion to $19.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,707,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,275. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

In other news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,092 shares of company stock worth $25,150,471. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Ross Stores by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Ross Stores by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Ross Stores by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 173,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,842,000 after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

