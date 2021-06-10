Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to Post $1.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will report earnings per share of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.20. EnPro Industries posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 129.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.90 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Botts bought 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth $32,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NPO remained flat at $$97.60 on Thursday. 104,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,321. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -123.54 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.63. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $99.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Earnings History and Estimates for EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

