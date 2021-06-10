Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.75. CarMax reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CarMax by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in CarMax by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after buying an additional 31,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock remained flat at $$115.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 911,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,481. CarMax has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $138.77. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.48.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

