Zacks: Analysts Expect Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.17). Genocea Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genocea Biosciences.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

GNCA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,789. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNCA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 185,069 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Genocea Biosciences by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 99,895 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 58.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

