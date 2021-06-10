Zacks: Analysts Expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.51. First Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.31%.

FGBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of FGBI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,736. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $188.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director William K. Hood purchased 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $83,011.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,330.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 42,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

