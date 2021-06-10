Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $916.57 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will post sales of $916.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $909.40 million and the highest is $923.00 million. Ventas posted sales of $943.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year sales of $3.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.44.

Ventas stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.70. 1,286,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,095. Ventas has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $58.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $40,496,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,516. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,655,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Ventas by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,110 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Ventas by 427.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,280,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,037 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,006,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,276,000 after purchasing an additional 861,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

