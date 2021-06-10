Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.68. United States Cellular reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover United States Cellular.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.81.

In other United States Cellular news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $73,434.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,284.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,570 shares of company stock valued at $597,695. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 112,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 60,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USM opened at $39.63 on Monday. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Cellular (USM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.