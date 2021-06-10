Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.47 Billion

Brokerages expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to post sales of $5.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.52 billion. Truist Financial posted sales of $5.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $21.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.63 billion to $22.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $21.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.35 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

Truist Financial stock opened at $58.45 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,621,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,126,000 after purchasing an additional 469,307 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,289,000 after purchasing an additional 133,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,487,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,251,000 after purchasing an additional 266,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

